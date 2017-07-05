× Chiefs and Budweiser offer mobile, upper level season tickets for $200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday a new ticket option for low priced season tickets to 10 Chiefs game.

The new promotion is called the Bud Light Game Day Pass. It’s a new mobile-only ticket option for $200. The limited number of seats available through the Bud Light Game Day Pass will be in select locations in the upper level at Arrowhead. The tickets will be delivered to the cell phone of the registered purchaser the morning of the game. They cannot be printed.

The Bud Light Game Day Passes are non-transferable and must be used by the purchaser. A purchaser can buy up to four passes.

“The sports and entertainment ticketing industry continues to evolve as technology and purchasing habits change,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We are excited to test the Bud Light Game Day Pass this season and are grateful for our partners at Bud Light who embraced this concept from the beginning and have played a large part in making it a reality for the 2017 season.”

“At Bud Light we are continually looking for innovative ways to bring friends together and enhance the fan experience with each of our partner clubs,” said Anna Rogers, Director of NFL Partnerships and Strategy at Anheuser-Busch. “When we were in discussions with the Chiefs, this new ticket concept came up and it made sense for us to get involved. Fans are always looking for the best options when it comes to their experience at the stadium, and we are proud to be able to bring this Game Day Pass to Chiefs fans who are looking for this type of ticket solution.”

A limited quantity of Bud Light Game Day Passes will be made available for purchase and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans interested in purchasing Bud Light Game Day Passes can call (888) 99-CHIEFS (24433) or visit www.chiefs.com/budlightgamedaypass for more information. Each game, a lucky group of Bud Light Game Day Passholders will be upgraded to the Bud Light Party Lounge, with access to a pregame tailgate and fully catered food and beverage options throughout the game.

Traditional Season Ticket Member packages are also available starting at $380 per year.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets, group tickets or those with questions about single-game tickets can call (888) 99-CHIEFS (24433) or visit www.chiefs.com.

Information from Chiefs Communications.