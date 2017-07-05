Cut the sugar and add in vitamins with homemade fruit roll-ups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many of your kids' favorite snacks can be loaded with a ton of extra sugar such as fruit roll ups, so instead of settling for those, local food blogger Cindy Newland suggests making your own.

Newland says by intentionally eating, or thinking about what she was going to eat before actually eating it, she was able to lose almost half of her weight.

She shared a recipe for homemade fruit roll-ups with Mark Alford and Abby Eden that are full of flavor and full of nutrients.

The best homemade fruit roll-ups

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 6 hours

Total Time: 6 hours 10 minute

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup fruit

1/4 cup vegetable

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 170 degrees

2. Wash and rough chop fruit and vegetables.

3. Puree until smooth and the consistency of pancake batter.

4. Pour onto lined baking sheet (preferably using a silicone baking sheet)

5. Bake for 6-7 hours

6. Peel from baking sheet, cut and roll with parchment paper. Store in airtight container. Enjoy!

