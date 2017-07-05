Douglas County deputy finds body in burning vehicle, now looking for clues into what led to crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has found a body inside a burning vehicle just northeast of Lawrence.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says the deputy discovered the vehicle on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. It had apparently left the roadway and struck an unoccupied farm struck.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body or determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that they are looking for a the driver of a red pickup truck who may have been involved in a verbal altercation with the two young men prior to the crash.

“We are attempting to establish a time-line of the events,” the sheriff’s office said.

Please contact Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396 with any information.