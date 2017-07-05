Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tucked away in Olathe, Kan., is one of local celebrity chef Stretch's favorite restaurants. The J Bar, inside the Embassy Suites hotel at K-10 and Ridgeview, according to Stretch is a place to brag about. During a recent trip to the restaurant Stretch met up with the executive chef, Eric Carter, and invited him to the FOX 4 morning show to share one of the restaurants signature recipes.

While in Olathe checking out The J Bar, you may want to cruise on over to Lake Olathe. It recently contributed to the town being named one of America's Best Beach towns.

Fried green tomato with pork belly burnt end and spicy root beer glaze

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 3 eggs, lightly beaten

• 2 cups panko (Japanese) bread crumbs

• 5 medium green tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices

• Oil for deep-fat frying

• Salt

Directions:

1. In three separate shallow bowls, place the flour, eggs and bread crumbs. Dip tomatoes in flour, then in eggs; coat with bread crumbs.

2. In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry tomatoes, a few at a time, for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately. Yield: 10 servings.

