Grandson accused of killing his grandfather in Blue Springs charged with first degree murder

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man with murder on Wednesday after Blue Springs police officers found his grandfather’s body in a chest freezer on June 30.

Tyreik Baldwin is accused of first degree murder for allegedly killing his grandfather, Harvey Baldwin.

A news release says that the suspect had argued with his grandfather and another family member over various issues, including spilled sugar. That family member told officers that Tyreik Baldwin had sunck up on him and hit him with a hammer before stealing his truck.

Officers were called to the home and found that family member bleeding, and after initially struggling to find Harvey Baldwin, they found his body in the chest freezer.

Police put out a description of the stolen truck and Tyreik Baldwin was eventually spotted and chased, getting caught on Interstate 470 after officers used stop sticks. The release says that he showed no emotion when told about his grandfather’s death. The release doesn’t say how Harvey Baldwin died, FOX 4 has requested the charging documents.

In addition to murder, Baldwin is charged with stealing a vehicle, armed criminal action and domestic assault. He is in jail on a $250,000 bond, no court dates are listed for him yet.