Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing woman who is showing signs of dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol and Independence police want you to be on the lookout for a missing woman last seen on Wednesday afternoon who is showing signs of dementia.

A Silver Alert says that Mary Ann Barnard, 82, was last seen in the 4000 block of S. Crysler Avenue in Independence at about 1 p.m. The alert says that she was going to a friend’s house and did not show up, it does not mention where her friend lives.

Barnard is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, she has brown and brown eyes but it’s unknown what she may be wearing. Her vehicle is a 2001 champagne Chevrolet Equinox SUV with MO plates: DE8-L8M.

The Independence Police Department has received information that her credit card was last used at the Quick Way convenience store located at Missouri 291 Highway and 210 Highway near the southern limits of Liberty at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7300.