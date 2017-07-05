Jogger encounters man standing outside his car performing lewd act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A routine Monday morning workout took a very disturbing turn for one jogger.

"I noticed a gentleman in a silver SUV that was just acting a bit strange. I wasn’t really focused on him at the time but I noticed that he was out of his car but his car was running," Mandy said.

Mandy, who asked we not use her last name, said things grew even more uncomfortable as she got closer to this unknown man on 58th and Pennsylvania.

"As I approached his vehicle and him and realized he was directing his attention at me and standing in my path, I realized that he was masturbating and was not showing any signs of stopping as I approached him," Mandy said.

Mandy said she stopped and yelled at the man but he did not move. She said the suspect left only after she got the attention of another nearby jogger.

"You feel very violated. I have no idea what would have happened if I would have gotten closer to him. I turned away as soon as I realized what was happening but his door was open, he’s standing outside. I have no idea what his plan was," she said.

Mandy said she wasn't the only victim. She said another female jogger encountered the same suspect on 66th Terrace and Linden around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I live in what I consider to be a safe neighborhood and he’s taken that feeling of safety away." Mandy said. "As a woman, it’s just another reminder that we have to be careful out there."

Mandy said she won't have peace of mind until the suspect is caught.

"My hope is that he is arrested and off of the streets and we can all go back to feeling safe in our neighborhood," she said.

Both victims said the suspect is a man in his 30's, drives a silver SUV, and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt. Anyone who sees this man should call Kansas City Police.