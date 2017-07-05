× Kansas City man accused of kidnapping woman as she was walking from gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zabaleta Murillo-Ortiz, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., is charged in Jackson County with one count kidnapping, one count 2nd degree robbery, and one count sexual misconduct in an alleged attack on July 4th at 12th & Monroe.

According to the court documents, Ortiz was in a 1998 Toyota Camry when he allegedly pulled up next to a woman and asked her if she needed a ride. The woman says she told him ‘no’, and says he drove east on Truman Road. The woman walked to a gas station on Truman Rd., and as she was walking back, she says Ortiz approached her from behind and grabbed her hair.

She says he pulled her into an alley and told her he wouldn’t hurt her if ‘you just give me sex.’ She says he also grabbed her purse, which contained her cell phone.

The woman struggled and ran away screaming, she said. When police questioned him, they say he claimed the woman stole from him after he gave her $20 for her company. He also claimed she pulled a knife on him and stole his wallet.

His bond was set at $65,000.