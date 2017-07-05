KC Pet Project reminds pet owners to microchip, put collars on pets as they prepare for huge influx in strays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If the booms and bangs from fireworks scared your dog Tuesday night and caused it to run off, you might want to check your local animal shelter.

The day after Independence Day is the busiest day of the year for animal control.

Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project said last year the shelter took in 200 dogs the day after Independence Day.

The strays they find go straight to the shelter, and if the dog is microchipped or licensed, it's easy to find their owner. But most stray dogs don't even have a collar with tags on it, making it difficult.

The KC Pet Project in Kansas City has a full-time lost and found coordinator and of the 10,000 dogs that come in each year, they typically reunite around 1,200 of them.

"A little more than ten percent of all the animals that come in get to go back home with their owners. It really helps if they have a microchip with information that is up to date, if they have a collar and tag on," Fugate said.

If your dog is missing, check local shelters' websites as they will typically post pictures of the dogs they receive.

If you find a stray dog that appears friendly, you can always take it to your local shelter.