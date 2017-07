KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Those who know Kansas City, Kan., realize it can go from city to country — really quickly.

Officers with the KCKPD got a bit of the country life Wednesday as they wrangled some loose cattle.

It happened at 68th and Cernech.

“An officer never knows what he/she may have to deal with during their tour of duty,” KCKPD posted along with two photos of the eventful morning.

