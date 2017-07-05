× KS man pleads guilty to robbing US Bank at Legends earlier this year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man accused of robbing a Kansas City, Kan., bank in February pleaded guilty to his charges Wednesday.

Andre U. Randle, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

According to court documents, he gave the clerk at the U.S. Bank at 10959 Parallel Parkway a note saying, “I have 2 guns. Don’t make me use them,” before leaving the bank with stolen cash in a purple pillow case.

Officers with the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department stopped his car in the 6900 block of Troop and arrested him.

Randle’s sentencing is set for Sept. 11. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.