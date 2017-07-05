× Lawmakers make cursive writing mandatory in Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE — State lawmakers in Louisiana passed legislation for the upcoming school year that requires public schools to introduce cursive writing by the third grade and continue instruction through 12th grade.

Some districts in Louisiana apparently moved away from teaching cursive, replacing it with keyboard and computer instruction.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell, of Franklinton. The new law is apparently in response to the Common Core and its requirement that young students learn typing. The Common Core standards, opposed by Louisiana’s governor, don’t include teaching cursive.