Minivan collides with fire investigator’s van near Independence Avenue and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A minivan collided with a fire investigator's van early Wednesday morning near Independence Avenue and Monroe.

According to emergency crews on the scene, the crash occurred around 4:15 a.m.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police decided to do a blood test on the driver of the mini van to determine if he had been drinking.

The fire investigator's van sustained damage to the front end, while the minivan sustained damage to the front end and driver's door.

Emergency crews had to be called to the scene to help open the minivan driver's door. He was taken to the hospital with minor physical injuries.