RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are searching for a teen reported missing and may be in danger.

Emaj Taylor, 17, was reported missing to authorities. His mother said he is currently sick and extremely depressed, and possibly suicidal. He was last seen in Raytown.

Taylor is a 5-foot-6 black male, pictured below. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Raytown police at (816) 737-6016 immediately.