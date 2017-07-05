Popular Shawnee summer program shows kids how history relates to modern times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A popular summer program in Kansas takes kids back to a time with no cell phones, tablets or video games.

The Shawnee Town living history museum offers kids a hands-on look at life in the 1920’s. Through the program, appropriately named Time Travelers,’ kids learn about leatherworking, washing clothes by hand and feeding livestock.

Museum administrators say Truck Farming was very popular in Shawnee during that time and it’s important for kids to know how it relates to many things we enjoy today.

"There were lots of families here that that was their livelihood was operating a truck farm, and then selling that produce down in the City Market in Kansas City Missouri, the one that we still have today," said JoJo Palko.

"I think it’s cool to experience what they did when they were old, in the old days," said 10-year-old Blake Altman.

The time travelers program is offered three days a week at the Shawnee Town Living History Museum. On Tuesdays and Thursdays it’s offered between 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.