Shawnee man gets two life sentences for sexually assaulting two children who were less than 10 years old

OLATHE, Kan. — In May a jury convicted a 45-year-old Shawnee man of sexually abusing two children, and the Johnson County district attorney says that man is headed to prison and ineligible for parole for 50 years.

Eric Vincent Landeo received two life sentences ordered to run consecutively on Wednesday, each with a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

Landeo was specifically convicted of raping a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a news release says that his victims were 7 years old when they were abused. Court documents state that one of the victims said she was abused over a period of at least five years, and was subject to repeated inappropriate touching.

He has been behind bars in Johnson County since he was arrested on July 10, 2013, jail records don’t yet show where he’ll serve his sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections.