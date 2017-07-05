Supporters of ‘Alexander’s Journey’ will soon have a new way to connect with the cancer fighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A young cancer patient who has captured hearts around the metro and the world made it through another surgery Wednesday.

Many have been following the journey of 10-year-old Alexander Goodwin, who made the journey with his parents from the U.K. for cancer treatment. He`s about to find a way to inspire even more people.

There were pictures of Alex just before surgery posted on Facebook with the caption that read in part: “I`m very scared but I will be brave.”

FOX 4 caught up with his mother Maria Goodwin hours later at the University of Kansas Health System, who said that things went off without a hitch.

“He`s doing very well. I`ve spoken to Dr. Rosenthal after the surgery and he said that he was very happy with the way it went,” said Goodwin.

The surgery was to replace the titanium femur Alex received in January, after losing his own to Ewing`s Sarcoma bone cancer. He`s also gone through months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“It`s been a tough year, however, we`ve always approached this with a positive attitude,” said Goodwin.

A strong, never give up attitude is what brought the family to the Midwest in December, all the way from Midland U.K. after getting a bad prognosis from doctors there.

“We sent people to the Moon. So anything`s possible,” said Goodwin. “We are here because we`ve not taken 'no' for an answer."

Alex`s story went viral on social media, and has inspired so many. It`s been quite unexpected for his mom.

“We`ve got some tremendous support from across the United States, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Gibraltar, central Europe,” said Goodwin.

“In their words so many of them are inspired. I just never foreseen that. I mean of course he`s special to me but never thought that he would be special to other people,”

Now Alex`s Journey has been captured in a book, that highlights his path beginning with a grim prognosis last November.

The Goodwins hope it will be cathartic for Alex, but also inspiring for others.

“As bad as cancer treatment and cancer and illness is, it`s a positive story for people to see that when you are given the worst news it doesn`t have to be that way. It doesn`t have to be the end,” said Goodwin.

There will be a book signing for Alex's new book, and he will be there to meet all of his supporters. It takes place July 27th, at Unity Temple on the Plaza.

It also features a trailer for a documentary about Alex. You must pre-order through Rainy Day Books in Fairway. Proceeds go towards Alex's care. His parents hope to hear he'll be declared "cancer free" in August. Either way, he'll have to return to Kansas City over the next 10 years as he outgrows his replaced femur.