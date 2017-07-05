Three outstanding young pianists from Kansas all compete against the best in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY -- FOX 4 is highlighting three young men for their exceptional skills on the piano as young achievers this week. In fact, they are three of the most outstanding pianists in the world, and all from Kansas. They just got back from New York City -- competing in the world-famous "Kaufman International Piano Competition."

Seven-year-old Eddison Chen, 10-year-old Matthew Liu and 13-year-old Ethan Sun make playing the piano look easy, but to do so, they put in a lot of work.

"Twenty-one hours every week," Eddison said.

"25 or more hours," Matthew advised.

"Around 28 during the summer and closer to 21 during the school year," Ethan said.

The three young men -- from Johnson County, Topeka and Lawrence -- were selected to compete in New York City with the best of the best.

"I've always liked music since I was really young, like, 2 years old, my parents took me to an opera and I was like, I love this," said Ethan.

"We're all trying to win," said Matthew.

They're certainly winners, and have the right attitude to go along with it.

"If you do anything in life, like instruments in particular, you shouldn't give up on it. You should try and push yourself to the very best you can be with that instrument," Ethan said.