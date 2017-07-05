× Tragic summary: Nine crashes kill 14 people in Missouri over holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol reports there were nine more fatalities over the Independence Day holiday in 2017 than in 2016.

Fourteen people died in traffic crashes from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th, compared to five deaths in 2016.

June 30th:

The first fatality of the holiday weekend was on a golf cart. The victim, Sherwen S. Sanders, 51, of Centralia, Mo., fell off the cart and hit his head.

July 1st:

There were no fatalities on July 1st.

July 2nd:

One person, Johnny O. Riley, 26, of Lilbourn, Mo., died in a motorcycle crash. In a separate crash, two people, Dalton T. Horn, 18, of Exeter, Mo., and Alex W. Brannum, 29, of Russellville, Ala., both died when their Yamaha dirt bikes collided. The crash occurred in Rocky Comfort, Mo. None of these three victims was wearing a helmet.

July 3rd:

A Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash in Morgan County killed Martin E. Callaghan, 57, of Versailles, MO. A separate motorcycle crash killed the second victim, Chet F. Pullen, 55, of Park Hills, MO. He was ejected from his motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle. Pullen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash in Ellington, Mo.

July 4th:

Eight people died in four crashes: