This is one of the most popular tips Rich DeMuro claims he's ever posted to his Facebook page. It will tell you how to turn on a special feature inside the iPhone that activates the built-in magnifying glass. One you turn it on in the settings, all you have to do is click your home button three times fast and your phone screen will turn into a magnifying glass. Great for reading the tiny print on menus, books, pamphlets and more!
Turn your iPhone into an instant magnifying glass
-
New app can help manage your passwords
-
Easy, refreshing summertime cocktails
-
Sporting KC’s Cameron Porter makes paleo chicken fingers
-
Apps to Know: TV time, simple habit & Halide camera
-
How you can use social media to turn your hobby into extra cash
-
-
Nearly two-dozen vehicles burglarized in a matter of hours in South Kansas City area
-
Apple’s free new “Clips” app creates fun videos for social media sharing
-
Try KC’s best bourbon, beer and BBQ at 2nd annual Pig and Swig event
-
Ripple Glass collects billionth bottle thanks to dedicated KC residents
-
Five ways to protect your privacy online
-
-
Rompers for men are now a thing (and yes, it’s as bad as it sounds)
-
Police investigating Northland armed burglary with multiple suspects where victim was struck in head
-
Step your game up this summer with gourmet s’mores