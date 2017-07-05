Turn your iPhone into an instant magnifying glass

Posted 1:14 pm, July 5, 2017, by

This is one of the most popular tips Rich DeMuro claims he's ever posted to his Facebook page. It will tell you how to turn on a special feature inside the iPhone that activates the built-in magnifying glass. One you turn it on in the settings, all you have to do is click your home button three times fast and your phone screen will turn into a magnifying glass. Great for reading the tiny print on menus, books, pamphlets and more!