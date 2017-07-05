Turn your iPhone into an instant magnifying glass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is one of the most popular tips Rich DeMuro claims he's ever posted to his Facebook page. It will tell you how to turn on a special feature inside the iPhone that activates the built-in magnifying glass. One you turn it on in the settings, all you have to do is click your home button three times fast and your phone screen will turn into a magnifying glass. Great for reading the tiny print on menus, books, pamphlets and more!