What to do with all those Fourth of July leftovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're waking up with heaps of holiday left overs and are unsure of what to make next, chef Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts and Catering shares two recipes for eating up the extra meat and fruit from your holiday picnic.

Watermelon sorbet

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup lemon or lime juice

3 cups seedless watermelon chunks

Simmer sugar, water, and juice until sugar dissolves. Cool and refrigerate. Can make the night before.

Process watermelon in food processor or high speed blender and combine with cold simple syrup.

Process in an ice cream maker and store in freezer.

Twice as nice tacos

2 tsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cooked burger patties crumbled

3 Tbs tomato paste

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp coriander

Salt & pepper to taste

8-10 flour tortillas

Guacamole and salsa to serve. Store bought if you like

Grated jack or cheddar cheese.

Sauté onion in olive oil 2-3 minutes

Add meat, tomato paste and spices

Small amount of water if you need

Simmer 10-15 minutes

Warm tortillas on grill or wrap in foil and warm in 350 degree preheated oven 5-7 minutes

Bring all ingredients to buffet or serving table and allow guests to build their own tacos.

