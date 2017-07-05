Who killed Lulu? Reward grows to find person who buried dog alive along Georgia trail

TUCKER, Ga. — A dog named Lulu was loved in the final moments of her life, but before that, she apparently knew only cruelty.

11-Alive-TV in Atlanta’s story on Lulu and her rescuer is heartbreaking, and is being shared all around the country. The reward went from $5,000 to $10,000 with the potential of $15,000 in reward money from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the Humane Society.

Eric Purdue found Lulu, a brown chow-mix, along a dirt trail in DeKalb County, Georgia. She was found tightly packed in dirt, completely unable to move. He thinks she had been there at least two days. After about 30 minutes of digging they retrieved her and took her home to take care of her for the night.

Lulu died the following day at the animal hospital.

He planned to go back and fill the hole where she was cruelly buried.

“The hole is still here,” he said from the spot where he rescued her. “There’s a hole here, too,” he told 11-Alive News, as he pointed to his heart.

