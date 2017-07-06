Amazon donates more than $10,000 to Kansas State School for the Blind to enhance learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Some local students got a big surprise from Amazon Thursday.

As part of the donation, the Kansas State School for the Blind received more than $10,000 in technology and equipment.

The new school year kicks off in about six weeks, and this year students will have a lot more to learn with.

Some students helped with the big reveal.

Amazon asked the school for a wish list and then picked more than $10,000 in S.T.E.M.-related items to donate.

On the list was a 3-D printer, fire tablets which are voice activated, kindle e-readers specially formatted for the blind and visually impaired, robotics kits and $1,500 in gift cards.

School officials say the donation means a lot and will give the students an opportunity for deeper learning.

"Our big thing was of course a 3-D printer," interim superintendent Jon Harding said. "We had a chance this summer to explore the printer, but we went a little bit bigger and nicer, so we're just thrilled for students to get the opportunity to work with the new technology."

Amazon made a similar donation to the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe Wednesday.