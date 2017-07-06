Cass County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Cleveland, Mo., teen

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are concerned about a missing 14-year-old girl and want the public to be on the lookout for her. Emilee Carvalho hasn’t been seen since leaving her home in Cleveland, Mo., on July 3.

Investigators suspect she may be in the Clinton or Springfield area.

She is 5’6″, 130 pounds, and has hazel eyes and blonde hair. Right now the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still working to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is asked to call the sheriff’s office (816) 380-5200 or your local law enforcement.