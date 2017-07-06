× Driver strikes, seriously injures man crossing US 40 near 43rd in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after a car hit him in Independence late Wednesday night.

Police say it was about 9:53 p.m. when the 53-year-old man was crossing northbound U.S. Route 40 near 43rd Street when a car headed east hit him.

He does have life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver did stop and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation.