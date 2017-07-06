Family shell-shocked by killing of Blue Springs grandfather, charges against his grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family member has provided more insight about a Blue Springs man now charged with killing his own grandfather. Tyreik Baldwin is that suspect who was charged with first degree murder on Wednesday.

Robin Gregory's 29-year-old son and Tyreik Baldwin are first cousins. Gregory says her family is in shock after hearing that Tyreik is accused of killing his grandfather.

"This news that we received is just another blow. It's over the top," she said.

A shell-shocked Gregory says none of her family members can believe the murder charge, and that Tyreik Baldwin allegedly stuffed Harvey Baldwin's body in a chest freezer.

Prosecutors allege the brutal crime happened at Harvey Baldwin's Blue Springs home last Friday. Tyreik is the oldest of three.

"His mother is struggling with this. I do know that this kid, Tyreik, has been suffering with a lot of issues all of his life and the family did their very best," Gregory said.

She also said that Harvey Baldwin repeatedly got his grandson out of jail when Tyreik was a teenager.

"For me, it seems everybody threw in the towel except Mr. Baldwin," she said.

She also confirmed that last December the grandfather got an order of protection against his grandson.

"I was just having a conversation a couple of months ago with my son, and I said,' you know, I don't think this thing is going to turn out well because Tyreik is out of control,'" Gregory said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with Harvey Baldwin's funeral, click this link for more information.