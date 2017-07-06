Fans elect Mike Moustakas to his second MLB All-Star game in Final Vote frenzy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second time in three seasons, fans voted for Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas as the final American League All-Star. Major League Baseball announced on Thursday night that Moustakas won the Final Vote in AL over Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, Elvis Andrus and Logan Morrison.

Moustakas and outfielder Shane Victorino are the only players to win the Final Vote twice, the extra balloting has been held since 2002. Moustakas will also participate in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, joining Danny Tartabull and Bo Jackson as the only Royals to compete in the power-hitting exhibition.

After an injury-shortened 2016 that cost him all but 27 games due to a torn ACL, Moustakas has returned to the Royals' lineup with authority this season. He's already set a career-high with 25 home runs, and his sights set on the club's single-season record, which was set by Steve Balboni in 1985 at 36.

Mike Moustakas is the 1st @Royals player with 25 HR before the All-Star Break; franchise single-season record is 36 HR (Steve Balboni, 1985) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 6, 2017

Among other third baseman in the American League, Moustakas is second in RBI with 54, third in OPS (On-base + slugging percentage) at .879 and fourth in batting average with a .275 mark. He's been on an absolute tear of late, slugging six home runs in his last eight games with eight RBI.

