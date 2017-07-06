Man killed when his car is crushed between truck and another SUV at K-7 & Parallel Pkwy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A fatal crash that occurred Thursday around 10:30 a.m. shut down northbound K-7 at Parallel Parkway. Police say the crash involved a white SUV, a box truck, another car and the victim's SUV.

"The SUV was stopped at the light.....The white SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Parallel struck right to the back of our victim's vehicle and that vehicle basically got sandwiched in between the fast-moving SUV and the box truck," said Officer Cameron Morgan, KCK Police.

Traffic is being detoured onto State Avenue East. The road closure could last between four to six hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to the hospital and the driver of the brown SUV was killed. Kansas City, Kan., police say the victim is a man.