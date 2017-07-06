Kansas City police looking for assault victim and man suspected of kidnapping her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators say a woman was assaulted on Thursday morning in the area of 33rd and Winchester, now they’re looking for her and a man suspected of forcing her into a car and kidnapping her.

The victim is 32-year-old Sumer Nigh, and the suspect is 38-year-old Joey Dennis. The incident happened at about 10 a.m.

They may be traveling in a beige 1999 Toyota Corolla, the license isn’t known at present.

Police say they’re concerned for Nigh’s safety, and if you’ve seen them or know where they are you should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.