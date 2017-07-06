Kansas City store pulls hat from shelves after customer calls out insensitive message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A controversial hat has upset many in the metro area for the message it displays.

"I held the hat in my hands and looked at it, and I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes that I had seen a gun with 'Just Kill Yourself,'" Jesse Stamper said.

The feeling Stamper said came over her after seeing a hat being sold in one of her favorite stores, The Bunker, brought back painful memories.

"A feeling of just panic went through my body, I started shaking, I felt disgusted because I really wanted to say something to the store about how this hat made me feel," she said.

Stamper said she found the hat while shopping at The Bunker this week.

"Whenever I saw the gun in the swoosh symbol as if it was meant to endorse and make suicide a joke after not only my personal struggles of being in a hospital and going through suicidal things with my family," Stamper said.

Stamper said she spoke to several of the cashiers and the manager about the insensitivity of the hat. She said the store also reached out to her via email to apologize and explain the situation.

"(The) Bunker has been extremely understanding about it. Not saying that I am not still very upset that they even had that hat on the shelf and that they allowed it to be on the shelf," she said.

Stamper said her hope is other businesses will think even harder before putting items such as that hat on their shelves.

"People could be going through more than you know, and to even endorse suicide or give somebody the thought that suicide is okay, or it’s what you should do, I just don’t agree with that," she said.

Bunker's general manager provided this statement:

"A few days ago we had a customer approach us about a hat they found to be insensitive. The customer reached out directly to management and handled this issue in an appropriate and professional manner. We agreed with the customer that the company which manufactures the hat was insensitive, and immediately pulled the hat from our shelves - we will no longer offer this hat to our customers.

The Bunker would like to apologize for any pain this has caused. We take mental health and suicide very seriously and we urge anyone who is struggling to please get help. The number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1.800.273.8255"