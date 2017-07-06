× Missing dog reunited with owner after owner spotted it during live report from FOX 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing dog and its owner have been reunited thanks to a FOX 4 story.

FOX 4’s Matt Stewart was reporting on the huge influx in strays the KC Pet Project takes in the days after Independence Day when one dog owner noticed their missing dog on TV.

Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project says the missing pit bull has since been reunited with its owner after Matt’s report Wednesday morning.

According to Fugate, last year the shelter took in 200 dogs in the days following Independence Day.

So if your dog is missing, check local shelters’ websites because they will typically post pictures of the dogs they’ve received.

If you find a stray dog, you can take it to your local shelter.