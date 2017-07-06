New Lenexa Civic Center offers free tours to public as they prepare to open at end of month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A new rec center in Lenexa is about to open, and for the next few weeks they are offering free tours to the public.

After a year and a half of construction, they are putting the final touches on this new rec center at 87th and Renner Road.

It's part of a $75-million Civic Campus that includes a Public Market and new City Hall, paid for by a 3/8th cent sales tax.

The rec center is 100,000 square feet and three floors high with pools, water slides, gyms, workout studios, child care and weights.

City officials want this to be a place where everyone can have fun regardless of age.

"It's an amazing facility," manager John Forbis said. "It's a huge asset to the city. I know when people come in here they are really going to love it. They're gonna be happy with how it turned out."

The free tours last all month.

It officially opens July 31.