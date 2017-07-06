× Police: High on meth, man tries to steal cars at knifepoint to get back to his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Springfield man is charged in Jackson County with robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, burglary and attempted robbery for actions police say he took Sunday night after smoking meth.

According to court documents, after smoking meth, Justin Smith, 28, got into a fight with his girlfriend. He left because police were called and he was afraid the incident would case the court to revoke his parole.

While he was out, police say he spent the evening breaking into homes, holding knives to people’s throats, where children were nearby, intent on finding and stealing a car.

Smith was taken into custody. Bond was set at $75,000.