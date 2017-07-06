× Riverside warns residents to avoid playing in Line Creek after detecting elevated levels of E. coli

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The city of Riverside is warning people to avoid wading or swimming in Line Creek after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli.

Line Creek, near Platte Brook Dr. and NW 68th St., is an urban stream that offers a number of recreational amenities ranging from fishing to wading and swimming.

The city says KC Water Services is monitoring the creek to determine the source of the elevated E. coli levels.

The city’s statement did not say when the samples were from and when they first noticed the elevated levels.

Read the full statement from the city below:

Line Creek is an urban stream that offers a number of recreational amenities ranging from fishing to wading and swimming. The City’s recent trail projects have been designed to take advantage of the recreational opportunities provided by Line Creek. Unfortunately, recent water samples have shown elevated levels of the E. coli bacteria in Line Creek. At this time, people should NOT wade or swim in the creek. Kansas City Water Services is currently monitoring the creek to determine possible sources of contamination. As sources are identified, the appropriate repairs or mitigation activities will be designed and implemented. Kansas City and Riverside staff are working together to resolve this problem as quickly as possible. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Duffy at Riverside City Hall: 816-741-3993.