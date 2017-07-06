Summer treats to cool you off when temperatures climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Temperatures are about to get even hotter and that means you'll need something to cool you off. Local blogger Mikita Burton shared three of her favorite recipes for frozen treats.
1.) Healthy Fruit Pops
1/2 cup of fruit
Fill mold with coconut water
Freeze overnight
2.) Not so healthy Sugar Pops
Gummy candies
Fill mold with Sprite
Freeze Overnight
3.) Layered Pudding Pops
Make pudding according to box directions
Layer, alternating flavors in styrofoam cup
Add popsicle stick
Freeze overnight
Peel off styrofoam cup and enjoy!
