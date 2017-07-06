Summer treats to cool you off when temperatures climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Temperatures are about to get even hotter and that means you'll need something to cool you off. Local blogger Mikita Burton shared three of her favorite recipes for frozen treats.

1.) Healthy Fruit Pops

1/2 cup of fruit

Fill mold with coconut water

Freeze overnight

2.) Not so healthy Sugar Pops

Gummy candies

Fill mold with Sprite

Freeze Overnight

3.) Layered Pudding Pops

Make pudding according to box directions

Layer, alternating flavors in styrofoam cup

Add popsicle stick

Freeze overnight

Peel off styrofoam cup and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.