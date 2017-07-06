× Two women attack other women with pepper spray to steal their purses in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview Police need your help to catch two women accused of some pretty brazen purse snatchings. Investigators say they watched cars at two pharmacy parking lots, then tried to go after shoppers with pepper spray.

“I think a lot of times as women we are easy targets or at least we feel like we are,” said shopper Kim Hensley.

Last week, Grandview Police say two women were spotted on surveillance camera at a Walgreens and CVS store, in the 12000 block of Hwy. 49, after stalking customers in the parking lots. In both cases, they allegedly approached their victims at the car and tried to blast other women with pepper spray to steal their purse. The first victim was able to get in her car, lock it, and drive off before she could be attacked. But a second woman was not so lucky. The suspects sprayed her, and snatched her purse.

“I always look at my surroundings. I watch where I park, and I have my dog with me,” said Hensley.

Kim Hensley learned that lessons the hard way, after her purse was stolen from inside her car’s locked trunk. She’s now also carrying personal protection.

“You need to be prepared to take care of yourself,” Hensley said.

That’s something Barbara does, too. She had her purse snatched right off her shoulder in a store parking lot a few years ago.

“I do carry my car key when I drive. If I come out alone, I keep my finger on the horn button,” Barbara said.

The recent purse snatching in Grandview makes both women a little nervous. They just hope the surveillance picture will help police nab the suspects to prevent another woman from becoming a victim.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Barbara.

The two female suspects in this case are thought to be driving a late model silver Chevy Impala.