× 26-year-old man missing since July 4th; family plans to go searching for him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family of a 26-year-old man who has been missing since the Fourth of July say they have organized a search party to look for him Friday night.

Friends, family and volunteers will canvass the area of 12th and Hardesty beginning at 6:00 p.m., in hopes of finding Christopher Stiggers. His family says he was last seen near Green Leaf Apartments, 5224 E 12th Street.

Stiggers is 6’1″, approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing basketball shorts and a T-shirt. His family asks that you call 816-753-1111 (The AdHoc Group Against Crime’s hotline) if you see him.