Bottle rocket accident leaves metro man with serious injuries that nearly cost him a hand

**Editor's Note: Use discretion, some images of this man's injury are graphic**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man got out of the hospital on Friday after a fireworks scare nearly cost him a hand. Elton Reynolds II told FOX 4's Robert Townsend that paramedics rushed him to a hospital with an injury that's now forever changed his life.

"We were lighting off fireworks like any normal Fourth of July," Reynolds recalled.

But literally in a flash something instantly went wrong after the 26-year-old said that he lit a "Big Bomb Sky Rocket."

"I had it in the ground and I had my hands up to it because the wind was blowing, and I had a lighter. The fuse took off. It just went *whew* and exploded, didn't even shoot in the air," he described.

The huge bottle rocket exploded in his right hand as he and some buddies were celebrating the holiday outside a friend's house in Grandview.

"All I remember is a loud bang. I couldn't see. Everything was blurry," he said.

"When you hear that he's being transferred from one hospital to another, you know it's bad!" mom Jessica Reynolds said.

He is in a lot of pain because the firework blew off his middle finger, ripped off half of his thumb and index finger, damaged his hearing in his right ear, and singed his eyelashes.

"My middle finger is completely gone. All the way down to the middle of my hand," he said. "I had a lot of debris and stuff on my face as well. A piece of my cheek had come off."

His holiday nightmare happened just days after the father of two lost his mechanic job. As for fireworks?

"I'm not setting of no more fireworks. Very lucky! God was definitely on my side that day," he said.

On Monday he has a doctor's appointment and will eventually have to undergo more surgeries.