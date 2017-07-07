Carjacking suspect taken into custody after leading police on early morning chase all over city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect led police around the metro on a chase early Friday morning.

The pursuit started in KCMO and continued for about 20 minutes from KCMO to KCK to Riverside then to NKC.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Kia that was stolen last month.

The chase started along westbound I-670 approaching Kansas at Parallel Parkway. The suspect then headed south on I-635 before driving towards 18th and Quindaro.

According to police, the suspect then approached downtown at 5th and Washington. At one point the suspect was driving the wrong way.

The chase finally ended at 7th and Pennsylvania. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.