Discovery of missing Overland Park man leaves family with some closure, but still devastated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police said they have located the body of a man who was reported missing in KCK in June. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it recovered the body of 26-year-old Matthew Johnson from the Missouri River.

Family said Johnson was last seen alive a few weeks ago in the parking lot of Sun Fresh near I-70 and 18th Street in KCK. Joshua Johnson said his brother had just been dropped off to his car after riding a party bus for a birthday party. He said his thinks his brother might have still been intoxicated when he drove away in his car. Johnson said his brother called him and said he was lost and couldn't find his way home.

"I love him and I do miss him a lot," Joshua Johnson told FOX 4.

He said his family is feeling some closure, but still devastated by the news.

He said police told the family they believe Matthew hit a mailbox and then ditched his car. Then, he told his brother he was lost and walking down railroad tracks. Joshua said investigators don't believe foul play was involved, but believe Matthew might have fallen from the tracks into the river.

"Our biggest thing has just been praying and praying and hoping something comes up and I guess we kind of got the answer today," Joshua said.

He said his brother, who lived in Overland Park, was loving his new career as a respiratory therapist at North Kansas City Hospital. He said he was loved and will be missed by many.