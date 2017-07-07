Double shooting at Kansas City apartments leaves one with serious injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say that one victim has serious injuries from a double shooting that happened near E. 40th Terrace and Topping Avenue on Friday night.

A man and a woman were shot with the man being most seriously injured. There was a large crime scene taped off at the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Police arrived to the River Park Townhomes about 8:30 p.m. and took the two victims to the hospital. They then began canvassing the area for clues.

FOX 4's Dave D'Marko spoke to a woman who said she was a daughter of the female victim and had no idea why anyone would shoot her mom. She was on her way to the hospital but was hopeful her mom would be okay.

Police haven't released any further details about what led to the shooting or who might be responsible. We'll provide a suspect description when that information is provided.