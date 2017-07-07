Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man from Independence.

The Jackson County prosecutor said James Rhymer was sentenced Friday for the December 2014 death of 45-year-old David Mendez. Rhymer was convicted in April of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and kidnapping.

Police say Mendez was shot while sitting in a pickup in Kansas City. His body was later found inside a burned vehicle south of Harrisonville.

Rhymer was arrested after a standoff with police at his Kansas City apartment.

Rhymer was previously charged with murder in the 2012 killing of another man but prosecutors later dismissed those charges.