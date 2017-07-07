KCPD partners with Komen Foundation to bring mobile mammography unit to Northland residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police want to get the word out about a chance for women to get mammograms -- specifically ones that might not otherwise be able to afford them.

This is happening Friday, July 14 at their police academy at Pleasant Valley Road and I-435 in the Northland.

Even though you don't need to make an appointment, they do request that you make one. Just call (816) 444-9989.

The Komen Foundation and Fraternal Order of Police will cover the cost for low-income patients.