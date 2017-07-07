Loved ones remember retired KS fire captain killed in K-7 crash as a respected, dependable man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Those who knew and loved the man killed in a Thursday morning crash opened up about the victim Friday.

Kansas City, Kan., police say that 68-year-old Paul Scott was stopped at intersection at K-7 and Parallel Parkway on Thursday when a speeding driver hit the car behind Scott's, crushing him into the box truck in front of him.

Friday, Paul Scott's widow Sharon told FOX 4 her husband was a wonderful man and grandfather, and that he was loved by many people. She said the pair was active at their church as well.

Scott retired as a captain from the Consolidated Fire District No. 2 in Prairie Village. The department put out a statement which described Scott as confident, knowledgable, and respected.

FOX 4 also spoke with Scott's neighbor and close friend Ken Cruden.

"We’re neighbors. You’re neighbors like you’re supposed to be neighbors. You’re out here in the country and you depend on one another," he said.

Cruden said he'd known Scott almost 30 years.

"You look out, and there’s Paul. He’s always out in the yard and anytime you see him, he comes over. If you need help there’s Paul."

Cruden shared stories of how the pair helped one another out, including shoveling each other's driveways in winters past.

"Oh we’ve been through it all. We’ve been through it all."

As of Thursday afternoon, KCK police said no one had been cited in the crash.