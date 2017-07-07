Man killed in tragic crash at K-7 and Parallel Parkway identified as retired KS fire chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The man killed in a tragic crash at K-7 and Parallel Parkway Thursday has been identified as a retired Kansas fire captain.

Captain Paul Scott, 68, was a 29 year veteran of Consolidated Fire District No. 2. He was from Tonganixe, Kan.

"Consolidated Fire District No. 2 deeply saddened to announce the death of a retired captain," the district said in a statement.

Scott started his career in 1969 and retired in 1998.

"Paul was a great asset to this department and the citizens of the fire district. He was an outstanding firefighter, officer and mentor. He was the kind of officer one should aspire to be; confident, knowledgeable personable and respected. Our prayers go out to Paul's family in this time of mourning. Paul will be missed by many," the district said.

Scott was sitting at a stoplight at K-7 and Parallel Parkway when a white SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Parallel struck the back of Scott's vehicle. Scott's vehicle then was pushed into a fast-moving SUV and box truck and was crushed.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to the hospital.

No one has been cited in the crash.