× Man shocked in Kansas City manhole, hospitalized with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rescue crews went to an area near Winner Road and Bennington Avenue on Friday afternoon where one man in a manhole was shocked. Police tell FOX 4 that the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Kansas City Power and Light crews are now at the scene making repairs. FOX 4 is working to gather more details about how this happened and updates on the victim’s condition, refresh this page for updates.