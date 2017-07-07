New park and fishing lake opens this weekend near De Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- A new park and fishing lake is about to open up in Johnson County.

The county spent the past year fixing up 465 acres of land it owns near De Soto.

Called Lexington Lake Park, there is a lake stocked with fish along with a boat ramp, a shelter, a playground and walking and biking trails.

The total cost was around $3 million, and in the future the county hopes to add sports fields and camping spots.

County officials say residents want places where they can escape into nature.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful setting," JCPRD Deputy Director Jeff Stewart said. "As you can see with the lake just behind us, folks will really appreciate it having a trail around it, I imagine will see many visitors out here on a daily basis enjoying that."

The public is invited to the grand opening Saturday at 9 a.m.

It's located on Sunflower Road, off K-10 and Lexington Road near DeSoto.