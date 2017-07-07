Overland Park police searching for 15-year-old with Autism who has been missing nearly a month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police say they need the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kate Thompson was last seen in the 7800 block of Marty on foot June 9–nearly a month ago.

Police say Kate lives in South Carolina but was staying in Overland Park for the summer with her sister.

Kate is described as a white female who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

According to police, Kate has high functioning Autism. She has not had her medications in over a month that she requires.

If you have seen Kate, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

FOX 4 has reached out to the Overland Park Police Department for more information about Kate’s disappearance and why it took almost a month for her to be reported as missing. As of this post, police have not responded.