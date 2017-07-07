Police and Boys & Girls Club members gather around the flavored ice truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A local radio station is using flavored shaved ice to bring together the Kansas City community.

Life 88.5 is honoring the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department and the Boys & Girls Club Friday afternoon by serving officers and club members frozen treats. The Kona Ice Truck started at police headquarters and then moved to the Boys & Girls Club, bringing some officers with it.

The Grammy award-winning Christian band, 'Mercy Me' was supposed to be there Friday afternoon but they got delayed in Nashville. They're still planning a concert in Bonner Springs.

The radio station's morning show hosts say they believe it's important to bring people in the community together.

"Our hope and prayer is one of the things that our radio station could do is just unite a community, bring us all together and so hopefully today we can take one small step in doing that," said Melony McKaye, Life 88.5.