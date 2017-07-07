× Elderly man ejected during crash on I-29 involving 2 cars, requiring 6 ambulances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rollover crash involving two cars on southbound I-29 at Tiffany Springs Parkway Friday afternoon required six ambulances at the scene for injuries.

Police say the crash involved a van and a car. An elderly passenger in the van was taken away in critical condition after he was ejected from the van. A passenger in the back seat of the van and the driver are expected to recover.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any visible injuries, but was taken away by ambulance as a precaution.

